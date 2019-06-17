Web Desk

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been making headlines often over supposed grievances the royal family holds against her and as per the latest hearsay, Prince Philip too, had advised Prince Harry to not marry her. According to a report by The Sun, the 34-year-old Duke of Sussex was given a clear warning by his grandfather Prince Philip of the perils of tying the knot with an actor. “One steps out with actresses; one doesn’t marry them,” he was reported to have said. The 98-year-old royal family member was also rumored to not attend the pair’s wedding in May of 2018 as he was recovering from a hip replacement surgery, but he ended up attending regardless. This instance however, does not come as the first time he has given marriage advice as in 1997 he stated: “Tolerance is the one essential ingredient. You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.—AP