Prince Khalid new Saudi ambassador to Jordan

Riyadh

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Turki has been appointed as Saudi ambassador to Jordan. Immeediately after his appointment the Ambassador Khalid said the financial pledges that were signed at the Makkah summit came as a result of cooperation and coordination which the Kingdom, led by the king, is keen to achieve with its neighboring countries and its citizens.

As the current ambassador to Jordan, Prince Khalid reaffirmed that the recently concluded quartet summit meeting held in Makkah this week at an invitation of King Salman was done specifically to help Jordan overcome its current economic and financial crisis, and further confirms Saudi Arabia’s firm policy of supporting its brotherly countries whenever they come under pressure or distress for economic need.

Before becoming the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, Prince Khalid worked for the Saudi government for an extended period of time.

From 1984 to 1986 he worked in the Department of Citizen Affairs in the office of the Saudi ambassador in Washington.—Agencies