Prince Harry will ‘avoid’ politics

Meghan Markle may be finding herself leaning towards politics after her brief royal journey came to end but her husband Prince Harry is steering clear of it. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found themselves delving towards a myriad things as they start anew in Santa Barbara, and while the former actor becomes a source of guidance for Harry in his journey of comprehending social justice issues, he won’t be looking to go a step further like she would. “Harry will champion other charitable causes but will avoid party politics,” said Fitzwilliam.