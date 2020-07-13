‘Prince Harry can’t even get a job at McDonald’s’: expert’s claims blasted by duke

Prince Harry may have escaped the stifling life as a royal to start anew with Meghan Markle across the pond but he might not have anticipated the criticism that waited ahead.

The Duke of Sussex is getting slammed once again for having little to no prospects of being financially independent in his new life and still surviving off of his father Prince Charles’s support.

Royal author Tom Quinn pointed his guns at the duke questioning what he would do for a career in the United States as he “can’t even get a job at McDonalds.”