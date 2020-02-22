LONDON Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relocation plans and future career prospects have been making headlines with royal fans keeping an eagle-eyed gaze over all progress. Royal fans have been devouring news regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like wildfire and it seems as though new pieces of news regarding their relocation plans have finally come to light. The pair has been spending majority of its time at Vancouver Island, however, do intend to keep Frogmore cottage for use during UK visits. If the surfacing news is in any way true, it means the couple are looking towards more properties, particularly in Malibu, California. The main reason for this is because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relocation plans revealed Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland lives within the vicinity allegedly. The particular place within their radar is only 30 miles away from her mother’s residence. The Daily Mail collected pictures of the $7 million mansion which the couple seem to be interested in. The place is on a small peninsula and is surrounded by trees. It further features a state of the art pool, tennis court and a small beach as well. The mansion’s existence was something Caitlyn Jenner hinted towards after Meghan and Prince Harry’s exit initially sparked public interest. She revealed, ”It was a big shock to her, she’s probably had enough. Good for them, we’ll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy.”—AFP