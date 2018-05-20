Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot

London

Britain’s Prince Harry and US TV star Meghan Markle exchanged wedding vows in front of a star-studded congregation as tens of thousands of fans cheered in the street and millions watched around the world.

Harry and the bride’s mother Doria Ragland looked visibly moved and the couple held hands in a ceremony led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Harry’s 92-year-old grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip were in attendance as Markle arrived in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, wearing a long white veil and a glittering tiara.

The 36-year-old bride walked up the aisle on her own before being joined half way by Harry’s father Prince Charles. Her own father pulled out amid a media row that overshadowed the meticulous palace preparations.

Guests at the ceremony included singer Elton John, Hollywood star George Clooney, footballer David Beckham, tennis star Serena Williams and US talkshow host Oprah Winfrey.

Markle had set off from her hotel in a vintage Rolls-Royce bound for the chapel located at the Windsor Castle, wearing a white veil, dress and glittering tiara with her mother Doria Ragland by her side.

Tens of thousands of well-wishers cheered as Harry arrived at the church with his brother and best man Prince William, both wearing dark military uniforms.

Well-wishers camped overnight to secure the best spots to watch the newlyweds, who will take a ride in an open-topped carriage around Windsor after the ceremony.

Many in the crowds offered particular good wishes to the bride after her father had to miss the wedding due to health problems and a scandal over staged paparazzi pictures.

“After the week she’s had, she needs some support,” said Karen Wallace, 53, from Chicago, one of an estimated 100,000 members of the public attending the event.

Markle’s ring has been made with Welsh gold, as is traditional for royal weddings, while Harry’s will be made of platinum. Queen Elizabeth II will attend and before the wedding conferred the title Duke of Sussex on her grandson Prince Harry, meaning Markle will be known as the Duchess of Sussex.—Agencies