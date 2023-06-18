Prince Faisal holds talks with Iran’s president, FM

Hands King Salman’s invitation to Raisi to visit Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Tehran on Saturday and held talks with his counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Prince Faisal also held a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit, during which he handed an invitation to the Kingdom on behalf of King Salman.

At a joint press conference with Amirabdollahian, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia wanted enhanced maritime security in the Gulf region.

“I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation… and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction,” he said.

Speaking after talks with Amirabdollahian, Prince Faisal said the Saudi king and crown prince were looking forward to Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi “accepting the invitation to visit the Kingdom soon, God willing.”

Amirabdollahian told a televised joint media event that security was vital for regional countries. “Iran has never equated security with militarism but sees it as a broad concept including political, cultural, social, economic and trade aspects,” he said.—AN