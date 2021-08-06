‘Prince Charming’ – Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed’s short film released on YouTube

A short film featuring Pakistan’s heartthrob actors, Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed, was released on YouTube on Friday.

The Sadqay Tumhare actress took to Twitter to made the announcement about the release of “Prince Charming”.

She wrote, “Prince Charming! Out now – on See Prime YouTube channel”.

Prince Charming! Out now – on See Prime YouTube channel. https://t.co/fKN5DNZgne pic.twitter.com/HsGArXbCUX — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 6, 2021

The short film marks the directorial debut of Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, who also announced the release of his project on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

The film has received thousands of views on YouTube shortly after it was posted on the online platform.

Earlier, Munawar shared the teaser of the film and said “She was promised her Prince Charming. She only wants what was promised – is that too much to ask? A look into the morning of Sheherzade, as she splits her time between her husband, her daughter, and her lover.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/areeba-habib-gets-engaged-in-an-intimate-ceremony/