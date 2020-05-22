Prince Charles urges workers

Web Page

Prince Charles has stepped forward with a message for all furloughed workers to lend a helping a hand to farmers in the United Kingdom. The Prince of Wales, 71, in a video message posted on the Clarence House Twitter account, urged the workers to pick out fruits and vegetables during the pandemic. “If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help. Food does not happen by magic. It all begins with our remarkable farmers and growers. If the last few weeks have proven anything, it is that food is precious and valued and it cannot be taken for granted,” he said. He drew comparisons of the Pick for Britain campaign to the significance of the Land Army in WW-II where women volunteered for agricultural work while men left Britain to fight the war.