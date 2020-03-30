Prince Charles in good health

LONDON British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of selfisolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday. Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in selfisolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work. After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House said.— Reuters