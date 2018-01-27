Prime time..!

THE tough businessman who normally flew to Delhi every second day in the morning and returned back to the city by the evening flight, sat in his posh office a look of abject dejection written all over his face.

“I will not be able to fly to Delhi anymore,” he cried, “and that is going to hit my business badly.” “Have they increased the fares?” I asked. “Who’s talking about the fares,” said the businessman haughtily, “I can buy up Air India if I want to.”

“Then, what exactly is the problem?” “The problem,” said the businessman, “is that by the time I reach Delhi, everybody has closed up shop for the day.” “You should take an earlier flight,” I said sternly.

“It’s the earliest flight, I can take,” said the businessman in despair. “This is ridiculous,” I said looking at the businessman suspiciously, “you say that you take the earliest flight but you reach Delhi only in the evening?” “Yes,” said the businessman dejectedly.

“What time do you leave home for the airport?” I asked still very suspicious. “Between five and six in the morning,” said the businessman. “And what time is your flight?” I asked. “Three in the evening,” cried the businessman. “Aha!” I shouted angrily, “so where do you spend those hours between leaving your house and reaching the airport. Are you sure you are not up to some clandestine activity?”

“If you call being regulated in and out of Delhi’s closed roads as a form of clandestine activity, if you think that breathing toxic gases as you are held up in traffic jams at every junction as fund, then you have a strange sense of humour,” said the frustrated businessman, “it’s in Delhi’s terrible polluted air that I spend all those hours from my house to the airport.”

“You poor man,” I said. “You can say that gain,” said the businessman, “those roads are opened up and dug up day in and day out and at this rate it’s soon going to be the poorhouse that will be my new home.”

“How is the flight to Delhi and back?” I asked. “I wouldn’t know, said the once upon a time tough businessman, “by the time I enter the aircraft, I fall into my seat unconscious…… and when I’m returning, the same thing happens to me, just thinking about the drive back..!”

Related