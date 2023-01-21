Prime suspect in Wazirabad attack challenges JIT

The primary accused for the alleged assassination attempt against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has challenged the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the matter.

Naveed, who allegedly shot the former premier, filed an application before the Interior Ministry on Thursday, claiming that the JIT was showing political malice.

The application furthered that differences among members of the investigation team were confirmed in official correspondence.

According to the complaint, the JIT chief introduced fictitious witnesses and suspects in the case and produced false self-made evidence. It added that the witnesses and suspects introduced by the JIT chief had met with him.