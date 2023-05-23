‘Prime suspect’ in the Corps Commander House attack, Khadija Shah, is apprehended

Khadija Shah, the main suspect in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House, was brought into jail, according to the Punjab Police on Tuesday.

The PTI supporter did not turn herself in to the authorities despite the fact that her husband and other family members had been detained, despite having promised to do so.

Following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stormed the home and set it ablaze on May 9.

Shah acknowledged being a PTI fan and taking part in the demonstration outside the Lahore Corps Commander’s House in a recent over 16-minute audio message, but she denied doing anything wrong, including encouraging violence.

Shah is the daughter of Dr. Salman Shah, a former adviser to the Punjab government under Usman Buzdar and a part of the finance team for former president Parvez Musharraf.

Additionally, she is a former army general’s granddaughter.

Last Monday, Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab, declared that all efforts would be made to apprehend the women responsible for the attacks on military posts on May 9.

The Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act will be used to prosecute all criminals involved in the attacks on military facilities, the army and the federal government have further declared.

Following the attacks, tens of thousands of PTI employees were detained around the nation, and some leaders left the party in protest over the mayhem on May 9.

Shah announced that she would turn herself in to the police and acknowledged her error in a voice recording that was made public on Sunday.

Shah admitted that she had posted “inappropriate” tweets in a fit of rage against the military hierarchy, but those tweets have already been removed.

I’m going to hand myself in to the cops. The previous five days have been quite difficult for me, therefore I’ve made this choice, she stated.

“At midnight, they (authorities) broke into my home and kidnapped my father and husband. They assaulted my husband in front of our kids, and they also mistreated my housekeepers.