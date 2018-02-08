Prime suspect held in Mardan’s Asma murder case

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged connection in the Asma murder case, informed Mardan Regional Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed on Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference, the police officer informed that the prime suspect Muhammad Nabi is 15-year-old, worked in a local restaurant and also a relative of the deceased. Nabi, with his face covered, was also presented before the media. Dr Saeed said that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed.

The RPO said that fingerprint traces of the suspect was found on the neck of the deceased, and the weapon used for the crime by him has also been recovered. Dr Mian Saeed said that the suspect attempted sexual assault on the four-year-old in the sugar fields, the minor resisted by shouting for help, in reaction to it Nabi killed the minor by strangulation.

“The crime scene was in a 16-kennel sugarcane field. It was a blind case, we had no CCTV image neither any eyewitness, not suspicion on anyone, the police officers resolved this case with tremendous hard work,” informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Salah Uddin Mehsud. The other suspect’s name is Fawad, a close associate of the suspect.

Police claim that Nabi had informed them about the killing, the law enforcement authority plans to present Fawad as a witness against the prime suspect in court.