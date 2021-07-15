Prime Minsiter Imran Khan appreciates the performance of Digital Media Wing

Prime Minister Imran Khan today paid a brief visit to the Digital Media Wing, working under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudry also accompanied the PM.

The Federal Minister briefed the PM on the comprehensive digitalization policy, which intends to gradually digitize national broadcasting institutions.

The Prime Minister was told that 11 modern, state-of-the-art Digital Media Centres of APP are being established across Pakistan.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr. Arslan Khalid, General Manager of Digital Media Wing Imran Ghazali, and other officers of the Wing briefed the PM about the performance of the wing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the performance of the Digital Media Wing in projecting a positive image of Pakistan on the world stage.

Chairing the meeting, the prime minister had directed to resolve all legal issues related to the project and ensure implementation of all measures within the stipulated time.

The meeting was notified about the progress made on Ravi City and was told that forests would be planted in Jhok, Rakh Munir, and Rakh Shaheed to prioritize environmental protection in the project.

Ravi City and Central Business District projects will mitigate the population pressure on Lahore city and provide housing to the citizens with world-class facilities, said PM in the meeting.

What is the Digital Media Wing of Pakistan?

The Digital Media Wing (DMW) is acting as a strategic unit of the Government of Pakistan to adequately counter the fake/libelous news and highlight the expansion agenda of the Government. It will distribute results-oriented digital media content, videos, animations, info-graphics, information, and official updates from the Government of Pakistan, Federal Ministries, and Prime Minister’s office social media assets.

DMW is set to revolutionizing how media is consumed in Pakistan. It will support a data-driven, growth-oriented team to further the interests of the State of Pakistan locally and internationally. It will strengthen the government of Pakistan for the 21st century with robust, authentic, and high-quality online communication platforms.

DMW will also be responsible for curating the digital content for official social media assets of the government of Pakistan on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. It will also be organizing and verifying social media accounts of all federal government ministries and will be enhancing their digital media presence.

DMW is also working on capability building of Federal Ministries on Digital Media including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. DMW team is in close coordination with PROs and covers daily important press conferences, activities, meetings, and events of Federal Ministers on Digital Media. It also covers and creates content for activities, press conferences, updates, and information coming from the Federal Minister of Information & Broadcasting.

DMW also creates content and manages digital media assets of Prime Minister’s office on social media including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.