Prime Minister to visit UAE on UK’s return

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates to extend his condolences on the death of the UAE President H.H Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in London, visiting PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif to take the former three-times PM into confidence on the tough decisions that need to be taken following the severe stress that fell on the country’s economy due to dwindling foreign reserves and continuous depreciation of rupee against the US dollar.

However, as he was scheduled to fly back home tomorrow (Sunday), it is reported that PM Shehbaz Sharif will personally will the Emirate to condole on the demise of the late president.

