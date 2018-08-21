Prime Minister starts change at top

Ashraf Ansari

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first address to the nation was unprecedented in Pakistan’s history since the days of Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He became the first head of government since Quaid’s departure for his eternal abode who boldly touched on nation’s critical issues including woes of the deprived and helpless.

The prime minister portrayed to the nation a real picture of outgoing rulers in terms of economy, misrule, plunder and senseless lavish style. Though it was a horrible picture, Imran paused for a while to tell the people not to lose heart. He showed to them a roadmap that would lead the nation to its destined goal of a welfare state modelled on the state of Medina, founded by Prophet Mohammad (may peace be upon Him).

Imran said there will be austerity in all walks of life. He has taken a start from his own home, he will live a simple life. Austerity rule will prevail in all state institutions. Corruption will be dealt with iron hand. Accountability and audit will be permanent features of the state institutions.

The prime minister has taken steps for pressing reforms in the folds of bureaucracy and police in particular. Unfortunately baboos in this country in most cases, are dead woods and at the same time ruthless towards the ordinary people. They must be productive, efficient, suitably qualified and friendly. Maybe they would need refresher courses and positive indoctrination. They should not work as slaves of rulers but functionaries of the state in full compliance of law and human norms.

The prime minister rightly made a specific mention of delays in the dealings of court cases and his vision of pursuing prompt justice for the people. He is conscious of the need to universalise purposeful education, and health case. Only educated and healthy people can make Pakistan thrive economically and socially. The prime minister must be fully supported by the whole nation in fulfilling of his promise to take care of street children, destitutes and other less fortunate segments of the society.

The state of Medina was based on a written constitution named as Charter of Medina (Meesaq-i-Medina). The Charter of Medina rests on principles of plurality and rule of law. The Prophet (may peace be upon him) further explained features of the polity in his ‘Last Hajj Sermon’ namely equality of all people irrespective of their colour or creed and human dignity. In his inaugural address to the Constituent Assembly on 11 August, 1947, the Quaid-i-Azam echoed the spirit of Charter of Medina when he promised to the people of Pakistan equal and fair treatment by the state without any discrimination whatsoever.

Imran Khan has made a history by returning to the point of journey where founder of Pakistan wanted the nation to take a start. The prime minister has also made a history as he cleared the confusion created by certain ideologues about the contours of a Muslim state. Imran Khan has rightly promised to the people that the nation would come out of the current crisis by taking a start envisioned by the founder of state.

