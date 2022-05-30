Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Turkey on 3-day visit tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Turkey on 3-day visit tomorrow. Picture: Marriyum Aurangzeb Twitter

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a 3-day official visit to Turkey from May 31 to June 2, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet on Monday.

The visit to Turkey comes as part of “a series of renewed bilateral relations with Pakistan’s traditional trusted friends and brotherly countries.”

“The visit is important not only for the development of relations between the two countries but also for cooperation in investment, trade, health, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest,” Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also pay a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk.

Accompanied by His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Prime Minister will issue a memento on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

