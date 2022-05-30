Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Turkey on 3-day visit tomorrow

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a 3-day official visit to Turkey from May 31 to June 2, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet on Monday.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف 31 مئی سے 2 جون تک برادر ملک ترکی کا دورہ کریں گے۔ یہ دورہ پاکستان کے روایتی بااعتماد دوستوں اور برادر ممالک سے دوطرفہ تعلقات کی تجدید کے سلسلے کی کڑی ہے۔#پاک_ترک_دوستی_زندہ_باد#Pak_Turkey_Friendship_Zindabad pic.twitter.com/fBdsX19jOJ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 30, 2022

The visit to Turkey comes as part of “a series of renewed bilateral relations with Pakistan’s traditional trusted friends and brotherly countries.”

“The visit is important not only for the development of relations between the two countries but also for cooperation in investment, trade, health, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest,” Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

یہ دورہ دونوں ممالک کے درمیان تعلقات کے فروغ کے علاوہ سرمایہ کاری، تجارت، صحت، تعلیم،ثقافت اور باہمی مفاد کے دیگر شعبہ جات میں تعاون کے حوالے سے بھی نہایت اہم ہے۔ پاک ترکی بزنس کونسل کا اجلاس، ترک سرمایہ کاروں اور تاجروں سے ملاقاتیں ہوں گی۔ d — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 30, 2022

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also pay a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk.

Accompanied by His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Prime Minister will issue a memento on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

