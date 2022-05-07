Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering at Besham today

Islamabad: After the ruling PMLN held a large rally at Fatah Jang yesterday (Friday), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit another public gathering at Besham in Shangla later today, during which he will announce a historic development package for the area.

The rally comes as part of the PMLN’s mass-contact campaign in the volatile political atmosphere in Pakistan.

خادم پاکستان شہباز شریف آج خیبرپختونخوا کے علاقے بشام، شانگلہ میں غیور دلیر اور شاندار روایات کے امین پختونوں کے جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے۔ وزیراعظم کے مشیر اور پاکستان مسلم لیگ(ن) خیبرپختونخوا کے صدر انجینئر امیر مقام سمیت دیگر راہنما بھی جلسے سے خطاب کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/8ZfAQRLcP3 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 7, 2022

President PMLN KPK and Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who also hails from the area, while talking the national television, said that the people of Shangla were looking forward to seeing their Prime Minister, who had earned a repute as a hardworking politician.

“As the PMLN’s mass contact campaign is going on, another public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday, where the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also address,” Amir Muqam further said.

Criticising the previous government for its incompetence, the PML-N leader said that the previous government had failed to fulfil its commitment during the last four years and instead put the people under a debt burden.