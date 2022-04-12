Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives guard of honor at PM house

Islamabad: The newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday (today). PM Shehbaz Sharif inspected the guard of honour and took the salute. On this occasion, he also met with the staff of the PM House.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the country’s 23rd Prime Minister at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday, on a landmark occasion for the nation.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Shehbaz in the absence of President Dr Arif Alvi, who went on ‘sick’ leave ahead of the PMLN president’s inauguration.

Major political leaders including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PMLN leaders Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khanaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah, among others, were present in the oath-taking ceremony.