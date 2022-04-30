Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman

Jeddah: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Friday and exchanged views to strengthen the bilateral economic, investment and trade ties.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, the Prime Minister was graciously received by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS). PM Shehbaz was also given a guard of honour.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister offered Friday prayers at the Masjid-e-Nabavi (SAWW).

The prime minister is undertaking his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.

