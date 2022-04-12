Prime Minister Shehbaz responds to Modi’s tweet: ‘Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India’

Prime Minister Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded to the Indian premier on Tuesday and said that Pakistan wanted to have peaceful and cooperative ties with India, adding that peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is indispensable.

In a tweet, the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan thanked Indian PM Narendra Modi for his felicitations.

At the same time, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Modi’s congratulates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

On Monday, Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the PM of Pakistan.

In a tweet, Modi said that India desired peace and stability in the region so that everyone could focus on the development and prosperity of the people.

