Prime Minister Shehbaz paying one-day long visit to Quetta

Quetta: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit to Quetta and Gwadar. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Gwadar East Bay Expressway and also take an aerial view of the Gwadar Port.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address local notables and those related to fishing and talk to media persons after meeting a delegation of Chinese companies.

He will attend the passing out ceremony of Staff College, Quetta as chief guest.

