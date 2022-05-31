Prime Minister Shehbaz holds telephonic conversation with British counterpart

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s intention to strengthen connections with the United Kingdom in a variety of areas, particularly commerce and investment.

In a telephone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he stated that Pakistan places a great emphasis on its relations with the United Kingdom, which are built on historical ties and shared interests on a wide range of topics.

The Prime Minister praised the 1.6 million Pakistani diasporas for helping to strengthen ties and establish bridges between the two countries.

Regarding the relevance of the Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue, Prime Minister Shehbaz advised creating a 10-year strategy for moving relations forward in a variety of areas.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the necessity of maintaining peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as the need to increase efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis.

He also drew attention to serious human rights violations in India’s illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his government’s gratitude to Pakistan for its collaboration with the United Kingdom.