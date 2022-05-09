Prime Minister Shehbaz announces complete ban on sugar export

Prime Minister Shehbaz

Islamabad: In an attempt to provide relief to the masses, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, decided to impose a ban on the export of sugar.

The premier, in a tweet, said, “given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar.”

At the same time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also vowed to take strict action against those involved in the hoarding and smuggling of sugar.

He also made it clear that those found negligent in performing their duties would face zero tolerance.

