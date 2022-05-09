Prime Minister Shehbaz announces complete ban on sugar export

Islamabad: In an attempt to provide relief to the masses, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, decided to impose a ban on the export of sugar.

The premier, in a tweet, said, “given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar.”

Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar. There will be a strict action against smuggling & hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance for those found negligent in their duties. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 9, 2022

At the same time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also vowed to take strict action against those involved in the hoarding and smuggling of sugar.

He also made it clear that those found negligent in performing their duties would face zero tolerance.

Read: Ramazan relief package: Govt reduces prices of flour, sugar

Read: Govt bans sugar export to lessen price