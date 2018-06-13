Prime Minister says Pakistan gives great importance to its ties with Japan

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister, Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk, has said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan.

The prime minister said when Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Takashi Kurai, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk, at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

Conveying the greetings of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Ambassador said that Japan greatly values bilateral relations with Pakistan and appreciates the efforts and achievements of the Government and the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s economic turnaround and growth trajectory. He expressed hope that Japan, as a friend, would continue to work with Pakistan for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

Taking note of the long history of economic and development cooperation between the two countries, the Prime Minister invited Japanese companies to avail the investment friendly environment in Pakistan. Appreciating Japan’s acknowledgement of sacrifices and contributions made by Pakistan to eradicate the menace of terrorism, he said that it was time to change perception on security situation in Pakistan.

Thanking the Japanese Ambassador, the Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and said that the people of Pakistan eagerly looked forward to his visit.