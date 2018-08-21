Prime Minister on implementation track

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden address to the nation on Sunday night has widely been acclaimed by people from different walks of life as it contained not only reiteration of what PTI and its leader has all along been pledging but also concrete movement towards practical implementation of plans and programmes for welfare of the people and development of the country. It was, indeed, a non-traditional address, as pointed out by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, delivered impromptu but in a smooth, logical and firm manner.

The Prime Minister covered important issues and challenges confronting Pakistan including corruption, accountability, debt burden, widening of tax net, reforms in FBR, civil service and police, austerity, plight of down-trodden segments of the society, speedy and inexpensive justice, creation of South Punjab province, FATA mainstreaming, resolution of Karachi problems and overhauling health and education sectors. Realisation of these goals as enunciated by the Prime Minister has the potential to resolve problems of the people and put Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity. Reforms in police and civil service as well as speedy justice programme would surely help realise the objective of good governance, which has been slogan of successive governments but it remained a bluff. Addressing challenges like increasing debt trap and lack of tax culture would provide firm foundations for resolving economic and financial difficulties and problems of the country.

Austerity is need of the hour and should be adopted as a way of life and one must appreciate the Prime Minister from making a beginning from PM House. He would be doing a great national service if expenditure of PM House is brought down meaningfully but the plan to turn the PM House into a University doesn’t seem to be advisable or feasible because of its location in a sensitive Red Zone area. There is also no logic to dispose of PM House vehicles as these are part of the Cabinet pool used for VVIP visits as well or auctioning of Governor and Chief Minister Houses as no worthwhile income would be generated. There are many areas where austerity measures can be implemented. The Prime Minister briefly touched foreign affairs and surprisingly skipped mentioning of Kashmir issue in the first policy address.

