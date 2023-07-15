The federal government has inaugurated Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 under which 100,000 laptops are being offered to top-tier students of universities.

PM Shehbaz Sharif re-launched the programme for distribution of laptops among students in Islamabad. He distributed the laptops among students at a ceremony at the Convention Centre in the capital.

In the recent process, the universities have issued Merit List for all students; you can check your eligibility here.

