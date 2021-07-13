Prime Minister Khan to deliver keynote speech at United Nations today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give a keynote speech at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development on Tuesday, laying out his vision for how COVID-19 and climate change will affect the economy.

The prime minister will lay out his strategy for dealing with the triple danger that the world faces today: the COVID-19 pandemic, reversal of economic progress, and the existential threat presented by climate change.

He will also make recommendations for national and international actions that should be done in order to “build back better.”

The High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) is the premier forum for reviewing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 sustainable development objectives (SDGs).

The subject of the 2021 HLPF is establishing a long-term and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which will put nations on track to meet the 2030 Agenda and SDGs.

Every year, the HLPF is held under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which is presently chaired by Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

PM Imran Khan has addressed this issue at different international fora on a regular basis and has made many practical suggestions, many of which are now being implemented.

The meeting will go through the measures that have been put in place so far to deal with the epidemic and its consequences.

In the backdrop of the current crisis, several other nations will also submit their Voluntary National Reviews on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda at the Forum.

The HLPF will adopt a ministerial declaration with recommendations on how to address COVID-19’s effects while undergoing the necessary transformations to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive economy, build robust and universal healthcare and social protection systems, and protect the environment.

