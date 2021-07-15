Prime Minister Khan to arrive in Uzbekistan on two-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Uzbekistan today (Thursday) for a two-day visit on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During his visit to the country, the prime minister will be joined by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, federal ministries, and a business delegation.

“Talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity,” “The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest,” statedRadio Pakistan.

The two sides are anticipated to sign a number of memorandums of understanding and agreements in a variety of areas. The prime minister will speak at the first-ever Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum during his visit to the nation.

Razak Dawood, the Prime Minister’s Trade Adviser, is already in Tashkent with a group of 135 business executives to explore trade and investment possibilities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

International conference in Uzbekistan

On the 15th and 16th of July, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will host an international conference titled “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.”

In the interests of all peoples and nations in the two neighboring areas, the high-powered conference seeks to enhance traditionally strong and friendly relations and trust, between Central and South Asia.

Along with PM Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, foreign ministers and high representatives from Central and South Asian countries, other foreign states, heads of authoritative international and regional organizations, global financial institutions and companies, and leading international think tanks devoted to the two regions will attend the conference.

The conference will explore the prospects of supporting initiatives aimed at increasing trade, economic, transportation, communication, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation in order to further enhance regional connectivity during the breakout and plenary sessions.

Implementing particular projects and cooperation programs, increasing contacts in tourism, education, healthcare, research, and culture, and maintaining the two areas’ stability and security will all be on the agenda.

