Prime Minister Khan says US should first create political solution before departing Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the US should first create a political solution before departing Afghanistan.

In an interview with HBO Axios, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will “absolutely not” provide the CIA facilities in the war-torn nation for anti-terror operations.

According to him, Pakistan has suffered the most as a result of the war on terror.

“Over 70,000 Pakistanis embraced martyrdom due to US-Afghan war. We have given sacrifices more than anybody else in this war.” He noted that his country is currently hosting three million Afghan refugees.

“Before leaving Afghanistan, the US must find a political solution,” he said.

The remarks from Pakistan’s prime minister came as the evacuation of foreign forces began with the goal of completing it by September.

The prime minister said in response to a query that the country’s nuclear program is only for self-defense.

“I am against nuclear weapons, but our nuclear arsenal is for defense purposes,” he said.

Following 9/11, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Islamophobia has grown in Europe, and he called for international cooperation to combat this dangerous tendency.

According to him, the idea of a Hijab for women in Muslim culture is to avoid “evil.”

“There is a big difference between our culture and that of the West.”

The premier, slamming the West’s apathy to Kashmiris’ suffering, said that India has turned Kashmir into an open jail by deploying hundreds of soldiers there.

“The Kashmiris are ignored in the West. Why is this issue not taken up there? I think this is hypocrisy,” he said.

The prime minister praised China, adding that the nation has always backed Pakistan up when it was required.

He claimed Pakistan and China address matters behind the doors when questioned about the Uighyr issue.

The prime minister also discussed how a partial shutdown combined with extensive data analysis helped Pakistan contain the COVID-19 epidemic.

He said that more than 70% of the country’s employees and daily wagers were in the informal sector and that the government couldn’t make a choice to impose a full crackdown.

According to him, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was active in implementing SOPs and cooperated with all institutions.

