Prime Minister Khan says terrorism has no religion

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the Muslim community to speak its case in international forums to increase knowledge of Islam on Sunday, calling for severe action against websites that spread hate and divide mankind.

In an interview with the CBC’s top political reporter Rosemary Barton, Prime Minister stated the phrases “Islamic extremism” and “Islamic radical” were coined following the publication of Salman Rushdie’s book and the 9/11 attacks.

The prime minister brought up the serious problem of Islamophobia in the Western world, which resulted in the deaths of four Pakistani-origin family members in Ontario last week.

The family was allegedly targeted because they were Muslim, according to Canadian authorities. In 2007, the family immigrated to Canada from Pakistan.

The word “Islamic radicals,” according to the prime minister, implies that there is something wrong with Islam that causes individuals to become extremists. Terrorism, on the other hand, has no religion, since fanatics may be found in any community, he noted.

He said that Muslims residing in western countries, not Muslim states, were victims of Islamophobia, and he urged for bridging the divide via better understanding.

“Everyone is shocked in [Pakistan] because we saw the family picture, and so a family being targeted like that has had a deep impact in Pakistan,” Prime Minister Khan said.

According to the prime minister, the current trend of domestic terror in Western nations necessitates a greater emphasis on internet radicalization.

Following the horrific occurrence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved to Twitter to express his sadness over the “saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario.”

He said that the heinous act of terrorism highlighted the rise of Islamophobia in Western nations.“Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community,” he remarked.

The prime minister told the interviewer that he had discussed the problem with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, who he described as a leader who recognized the need of combating online hatred and Islamophobia.

He urged other leaders to make such a commitment. “World leaders, whenever they decide upon taking action, this will be dealt with,” he opined.

PM Khan emphasized that there was a lack of drive and that certain world leaders, particularly those in Western nations, did not get the situation.

He went on to say that although he “mostly agrees” with Trudeau on radicalism, he is concerned about several Canadian laws that he believes are leading to Islamophobia.

Bill 21 in Quebec, which prohibited public employees, such as teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work, was labeled by him as a sort of “secular extremism” that contributed to hostility against Muslims.

“You want humans to basically be free to express the way they want to be, as long as it doesn’t cause pain and hurt to other human beings,” he emphasized.

He inquired as to why it has become such a huge deal in the west when someone wears a hijab or grows a beard. “People objecting to Hijab and a beard is quite bizarre for me. In liberal democracies, why this is an issue,” he questioned.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/