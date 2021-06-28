Prime Minister Khan says cricket field to be built in Bani Gala neighborhood

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that a cricket field will be built in his Bani Gala neighborhood.

Prime Minister, in a tweet, said: “Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan.”

Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/L6RYY6Vy71 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 26, 2021

The Prime Minister said the PTI-led government was dedicated to developing sports activities throughout Pakistan during the opening ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games at the Peshawar Sports Complex in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

PM Imran Khan has emphasized the significance of sports for the well-being of young people, emphasizing the positive aspects of organized sports participation.

He had said that the good elements of participating in athletic activities had a significant impact on his life.

“Life is synonymous with competition and sports teaches one engagement in healthy and positive competitions,” he said, adding that it teaches one the value of victory.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/