Prime Minister Khan reassures Chinese counterpart that every effort will be made to investigate Dasu tragedy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reassured Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that every effort will be made to investigate the Dasu bus tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 12 persons, including nine Chinese citizens.

Prime Minister Khan expressed his condolences to Prime minister Li Keqiang over the phone on Friday for the deaths of Chinese nationals in the sad event in Upper Kohistan.

“All efforts will be made to investigate the incident,” the PM said and added that the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan is the government’s top priority.

He said that hostile forces will not be permitted to damage the fraternal relations between the two countries.

‘Terrorism cannot be ruled out’

Fawad Chaudhry, the Minister of Information, stated on Thursday that “terrorism cannot be ruled out” as a factor in the Dasu tragedy.

The minister had said, “Initial investigations into the Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives.”

He had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is “personally supervising all developments in this regard” and that the government is closely coordinating with the Chinese embassy.

“We are committed to fighting the menace of terrorism together,” he had said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said that a “comprehensive” probe has been launched into the incident, adding that it is “also being investigated from the angle of terrorism”.

He had added that close contact is being maintained with Chinese officials.

Bus plunges into ravine

On Wednesday, a bus carrying Chinese workers in Khyber Pakhunkhwa’s plunged into a ravine “after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast”, a statement from the Foreign Office had said.

According to the statement, Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff “were proceeding to their workplace for an ongoing project”.

