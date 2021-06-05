Prime Minister Khan encourages int’l community to work to maintain ecosystem

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday encouraged the international community to work together to maintain the ecosystem, boost forest cover, and conserve the environment for future generations.

The prime minister made the statements while speaking at a virtual launch event for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which was hosted by Pakistan on World Environment Day.

“It is time for the world to come together and save the environment for our future generations,” PM Imran said.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the international community to take steps to halt the fast loss of forest cover and environmental deterioration.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to improve the environment, noting that the country has planted one billion trees as part of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, with a goal of planting ten billion trees.

“Pakistan has also started another ambitious program of increasing national parks in the country and so far nine such areas have been established in various parts of the country,” he added.

In accordance with the newest Covid-19 rules, the day will be commemorated across the globe via different events and activities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan previously said that the world’s wealthiest nations have not done enough to prevent global warming, while also stating that Pakistan has done more than any other nation in the world to counteract growing emissions in relation to its economic resources.

“Has the developed world done enough: The answer is no,” Imran said. “Emissions are from the rich countries. And I think they know they haven’t done enough.

