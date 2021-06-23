Prime Minister Khan chairs special meeting of “National Intelligence Coordination Committee”

A special meeting of the recently established “National Intelligence Coordination Committee” was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Inter-Services Intelligence Secretariat Islamabad.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence welcomed the Prime Minister and Federal Ministers. National Intelligence Coordination Committee, “a platform for Intelligence Coordination/ Cooperation for unified and wholesome National Intelligence Assessment was notified by Government on 22 January 2021”.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Interior Minister, Mr. Fawad Chaudhary, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Heads of Services’ Intelligence Agencies, Intelligence Bureau, and Federal Investigation Agency.

A comprehensive briefing followed by a discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation was held. Prime Minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee.

