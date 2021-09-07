Prime Minister Khan appoints new IG Punjab, Secretary

According to official reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Dr. Kamran Ali Fazal, the former federal finance secretary, as the next Punjab chief secretary, replacing Jawad Rafique Malik.

In lieu of Inam Ghani, the premier has chosen to nominate Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) director-general additional IGP Rao Sardar as Punjab police head.

In a meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar agreed to make significant changes to the Punjab government.

After the federal cabinet approves the new chief secretary and IGP Punjab, the Establishment Division will publish a notice.

The Punjab government is replacing the IGP for the sixth time, making Sardar the province’s seventh IG underneath the PTI-led administration.

The chief secretary of Punjab, on the other hand, has changed four times since the PTI took office, making Fazal the fifth chief secretary in the PTI’s three-year rule.

The Punjab chief minister had already agreed to notify the federal government in writing regarding the replacement of the IG Punjab and the Punjab chief secretary.

According to sources, the provincial cabinet is likely to be shuffled as well.

According to reports, Buzdar has submitted a list of candidates to the federal government for the next chief secretary and Inspector General of Punjab.

According to reports, in addition to the chief secretary and the Inspector General of Punjab, police chiefs and top administrative officials throughout Punjab, including Lahore, are expected to be changed.

