Prime Minister in-waiting appears before NAB KP in helicopter ‘misuse’ case

PESHAWAR : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Peshawar on Tuesday for a case pertaining to alleged misuse of the provincial government’s helicopters during his party’s past tenure in the province.

PTI chief’s convoy arrives at NAB’s KP office.

The NAB has prepared a questionnaire with 15 queries for Khan and his lawyers to address once they appear today. The questionnaire needs to be completed within 15 days, according to NAB officials.

Strict security measures have been put in place around NAB’s Peshawar office. Security has also been tightened in Hayatabad and surrounding areas.

Earlier, the NAB had issued a notice to Imran Khan on July 11, summoning him to appear before a combined investigation team on July 18.

However, due to Khan’s involvement in the elections, his law firm Babar Awan and Associates had submitted an application asking for more time which was accepted.

In February, after taking notice of the helicopter issue when it was highlighted by print and electronic media, NAB had taken its first action against Khan and KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for allegedly misusing official helicopters for private visits.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had directed the bureau’s KP director general to conduct an inquiry against CM Khattak and Khan over 74-hours unofficial use of two government helicopters, Mi-17 and Ecureuil, by misusing authority.

The KP government, however, had denied that Khan used any official helicopter for his private and personal use.

A spokesperson of the PTI-led provincial government had said that since 2013, the government had not used helicopters for any purpose other than official business.

The bureau had said the PTI should have paid the KP government Rs11.1 million for the helicopters but official documents only mention a payment of Rs2.1 million.

The NAB alleged there was documentary evidence that Khan had paid Rs2.1 million for two helicopters belonging to the KP government — an Mi-171 and an Ecureuil — for a total of 74 hours, which amounts to Rs28,000 spent for every hour the helicopters were used.

In a statement, the PTI had welcomed NAB’s investigation into alleged misuse of helicopter and stated that it always supports fair investigations.

Share on: WhatsApp