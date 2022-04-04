Prime Minister Imran Khan to lead protest against turncoats today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he would be leading the protest on Monday (today) being organized outside the Red Zone of Islamabad on Monday night to expose turncoats.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was answering telephone calls by Pakistanis on Monday in which he said he will lead the protest being held outside the Red Zone against those who changed their loyalties for the sake of money, and foreign conspiracy against his government.

Before taking the phone calls from the nation, Prime Minister said that he could not understand why the opposition had gone to Supreme Court after he announced the early elections.

“The opposition parties had been criticizing the performance of the government over the last three and a half years and now the question is why have they gone to the Supreme Court when their demand has been accepted and the assembly dissolved.”

Targeting the joint opposition, PM Imran Khan said that they want another NRO to get rid of their corruption cases and abolish NAB.

“The opposition parties want government only to abolish National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and their corruption cases,” Prime Minister said.