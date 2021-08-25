Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Pakistan’s first smart forest

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the country’s first smart forest at Sheikhupura’s Rakh Jhok Forest today (Wednesday).

Rakh Jhok Forest is an important project of Ravi Urban Development Authority to be laced with sensors and surveillance system.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to get a briefing about the political and administrative situation of the province.

He will also chair important meetings at the Chief Minister House in Lahore, where he will be given briefing on ongoing development projects in the provincial capital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore today (Wednesday).

The convention will highlight the steps taken by incumbent government over the last three years for promotion of quality education, by introducing innovations in Punjab province.

During this period, Punjab Education Department, with cooperation of other departments, ensured wide ranging reforms in education sector.

These include upgradation of schools, integrated management system and e-transfers system, Insaaf afternoon schools, Insaaf academy, Insaaf school meal and Trans-education program to impart education to transgender community.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/