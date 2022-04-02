Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold live call session with public today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a live telephonic session with the public today as he faces a no-trust motion against him. The fate of the no-trust motion will be decided on Sunday (tomorrow) as Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had adjourned the session till March 3.

According to media reports, Prime Minister will take questions from the general public via telephone and answer them at 3:00 pm.

In the wake of the recent political development, Prime Minister Imran Khan held various public gatherings and tv interviews, in which he alleged that a foreign conspiracy had been hatched by a “powerful country” to oust him from office.