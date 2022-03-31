Prime Minister Imran Khan to address nation tonight

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight, Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج رات قوم سے خطاب کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister was scheduled to address the nation yesterday. However, the decision was called off due to unspecified reasons.

The decision of addressing the nation comes at a crucial moment, as today the national assembly will sit to debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan at 4 pm.

Before the assembly sits to hear the no-trust motion, the premier will also chair a meeting of the National Security Committee in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan summons meeting of National Security Committee

PM Imran has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee today which will be held at the Prime Minister’s House in the afternoon ahead of the important session of the national assembly in which the debate on the no-trust motion against the premier is set to take place.

وزیر اعظم نے نیشنل سیکیورٹی کمیٹی کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا، اجلاس آج بعد دوپہر وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022

The meeting will be attended by the top civil-military leadership. PM Khan, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf and other top intelligence officials will be present at the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is currently in China on an official visit, will also attend the meeting on a video link.

