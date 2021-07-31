Prime Minister Imran Khan shares a throwback picture from his cousin’s wedding

In an Instagram post on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his cousin Jamshed Burki, a former Pakistani ambassador, on his wedding anniversary.

Prime Minister Khan posted a vintage photo on Instagram with the caption “Wedding of my cousin Jamshaid Burki Year 1962.”

Burki is the Prime Minister’s mother’s cousin. PM Khan’s mother, Shaukat Khanum Burki, was from the Burki Pashtun tribe in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Prime Minister Khan’s maternal side, which includes his cousins Javed Burki and Majid Khan, has produced some of the most outstanding cricketers in Pakistan’s history.

Iqbal Bano, Imran Khan’s oldest maternal aunt, was married to General Wajid Ali Khan Burki, a high-ranking army officer, and Pakistan Army surgeon. Javed Burki, Jamshed Burki, and Nausherwan Burki were the three sons of Wajid and Iqbal Bano.

After retiring as a captain from the Pakistan Army, Jamshed Burki entered the civil sector. He served as a political agent in the erstwhile North-West Frontier Province’s Khyber Agency. He then became the home secretary of the NWFP.

Jamshed also oversaw ‘Operation Cleanup’ in Karachi as the home secretary.

Dr. Nausherwan Khan Burki, his brother, was one of the original members of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. He was also one of the founding members of the PTI.

