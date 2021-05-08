Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince hold delegation level talks

Prime Minister Imran Khan met His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Jeddah and held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional, and international issues. The talks were marked by exceptional cordiality and a commitment to fortify the upward trajectory in the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman affirm commitment to deepen Pakistan- Saudi relations in all fields.

The PM conveyed sincere regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and thanked the Crown Prince for his gracious invitation to him to visit the Kingdom. The PM expressed gratitude for affording him the opportunity to visit the two Holy Mosques during the special days of Ramadan.

The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and historic bonds between the two countries rooted firmly in shared beliefs, common values, mutual trust, and a longstanding tradition of mutual support. The PM reiterated Pakistan’s abiding support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and expressed special reverence accorded to the Land of the Two Holy Mosques by the people of Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen, deepen and diversify the existing bilateral political, economic, trade, defense, and security ties. Special emphasis was laid on increasing Saudi investments in Pakistan, collaboration in the field of energy, and increased job opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.

The PM appreciated the Crown Prince’s recently launched “Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East” initiatives and hoped to build upon the synergies between the vision of the Crown Prince and his own environment-related initiatives including the “10 Billion Trees Tsunami”.

Acknowledging the positive and constructive role of more than two million Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom, the two leaders discussed ways to maximize mutual benefit from cooperation in the human resource sector. The PM thanked the Saudi leadership for taking considerate measures for the welfare of Pakistani expatriates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Views were exchanged on regional and international issues. The PM outlined his vision of a peaceful neighborhood to advance the objectives of national economic development. Highlighting the situation in IIOJK, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The PM also highlighted Pakistan’s consistent efforts to support peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The PM lauded the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives aimed at reinforcing and further promoting regional peace and security.

After the meeting, the PM and the Crown Prince signed the Agreement on Establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC). The Council, co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince, is designed to impart strategic direction to the development of Pakistan-Saudi relations. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the SPSCC will play a catalytic role in fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral agreements/Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), including Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Combating Crimes; Agreement on Transfer of Convicted Individuals (Prisoners); MoU on Combating Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs; Psychotropic Substances and Precursor Chemicals; and Framework MoU for the financing of projects (totaling up to USD 500 million) in energy, hydropower generation, infrastructure, transport and communication, and water resource development.

PM Khan extended an invitation to HRH the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Earlier, upon arrival at Jeddah airport, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received warmly by HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

