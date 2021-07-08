Prime Minister Imran Khan launches first e-bike in Pakistan

In a ceremony today, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled Pakistan’s first-ever environmentally friendly electric motorcycle (E-bike).

The prime minister praised the effort during a ceremony, adding that his administration will take steps to guarantee that Pakistan produced money.

He said that if Pakistan does not create its own riches, it will be forced to seek loans from the International Monetary Fund on a regular basis (IMF).

“Our people have been tested time and again, and each time, they have done well,” he said, speaking words of praise for the common Pakistani’s generosity. ​

The prime minister said that his administration was committed to saving taxpayers’ money via austerity measures.

“We are undertaking these measures to ensure that the public’s confidence in the government’s tax system is restored,” he stressed.

E-vehicles, according to PM Khan, are essential for Pakistan because they will assist decrease pollution. He bemoaned the failure of past administrations to preserve the environment, emphasising the significance of the government’s Billion Tree Tsunami programme.

Pakistan’s cities, according to the prime minister, are rapidly growing due to population increase. Islamabad, Peshawar, and Karachi, he claimed, had expanded quickly and continue to do so without planning.

He said that as these cities grew without appropriate planning, they ran into problems with water, pollution, and other difficulties.

PM Khan expressed remorse for past administrations’ use of IMF loans, which he said hampered wealth creation. He said that it was critical for Pakistan to use its own raw resources to produce goods in order to decrease its reliance on imports.

“The more dollars coming in, in a country, makes it rich,” he said. “On the other hand, if the dollars start going out more than they come in, the country becomes poorer,” added the premier.

The introduction of the E-Bike was part of the current government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Cars Policy 2020-2025, which was adopted last year and aimed to create a strong electric vehicle industry with a 30% and 90% share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks, respectively, by 2030 and 2040.

The policy’s main characteristics were a gradual transition for the automotive sector, as it would include two- and three-wheelers as well as large commercial vehicles, with incentives for manufacturers.

The Prime Minister’s E-Bike was designed by a Pakistani firm, Jolta Electric, and was hailed as a significant step toward electrifying the country’s automotive sector.

The E-Bike, which will be offered in a variety of versions including the JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, and JE-Sports Bike, is energy efficient and can be charged overnight, among other advantages.

Various Jolta E-Bike models have various speed specs ranging from 10 to 60 kilometres per hour, and can cover a distance of 60 to 100 kilometres with a full charge.

The EV technology supplier was Jolta EV technology, an effort of AUJ Technologie Pvt. Ltd, which developed essential components of electric vehicle kits for two, three, and four-wheelers. It had gone through five years of product research, design, and production in China.

