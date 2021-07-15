Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum on 15 July 2021. The event was organized by Pakistan in coordination with Uzbek authorities in Tashkent with a view to boosting bilateral trade and economic relations. The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Mr. Abdulla Aripov, participated in the inauguration ceremony and delivered remarks.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s historical, cultural and spiritual connections with Uzbekistan. The Prime Minister underlined the importance attached by Pakistan to deeper engagement with Central Asia and with Uzbekistan as the biggest economy in the region. The premier underscored that both countries must comprehensively upgrade trade and economic ties.

Noting the participation of over 100 top Pakistani businessmen, the Prime Minister stressed that it presented a huge opportunity to forge a stronger partnership with Uzbek counterparts. The Prime Minister welcomed the conclusion of a large number of business contracts and deals between various companies on the two sides.

The PM emphasized, in particular, the primary importance of promoting connectivity and highlighted in this regard Pakistan’s readiness to provide access through Pakistani seaports. The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of Teans-Afghan railway project, connecting Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar. The premier underscored that peace in Afghanistan was of pivotal importance in advancing the connectivity agenda. The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in support of the peace process.

The Forum was attended by more than 100 top Pakistani businessmen and investors representing major export sectors and logistic services and Uzbek businessmen from corresponding sectors. The Forum envisions enhancing and diversifying the volume of trade between the two sides, exchanges of business delegations, identifying new avenues of trade and investment, and involving the private sector in business ventures.

