Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of NSC

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s house to take the committee into confidence on the “threat letter”.

The meeting was held at the PM house. Both top civil and military leadership was present at the meeting including PM Imran Khan, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning Minister Asad Umar among others.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the contents of the “secret letter” received by the government, media sources said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was in China to attend a meeting of Foreign Ministers on the situation in Afghanistan, could not attend the session, as it was earlier reported that he would join through a video link.