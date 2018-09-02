Prime Minister Green Programme starts

Staff Reporter

Punjab Agriculture Department has launched a tree plantation campaign under Prime Minister’s “Green Pakistan Programme”. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said on Sunday that saplings were being planted throughout the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that under the programme, the Agriculture Department had been given a target to plant one million saplings which, he added, would be achieved with the grace of Allah Almighty. The secretary said the campaign would leave a positive impact on the ongoing climate changes besides improving agriculture. He said more plants would help increase fertility of the land in the province and ongoing heatwave would decrease. The campaign would result in cooling down of the atmosphere and the roots of the trees also help in stopping land erosion, he added.

Wasif Khursheed appealed the masses to support the Agriculture Department in accomplish its task.

