Prime Minister demands full court to solve current crisis

ISLAMABAD – A meeting presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been over in Lahore. Prime Minister has expressed his no confidence in the Supreme Court and said that a full court bench should be formed so that justice could be done.

Analyst Sohail Waraich commenting on the meeting said that crises were also resolved with negotiations. He recommended that there should be a negotiation at the national level to resolve this crisis.

To him, apart from negotiation, there was no solution to the crisis. He said that the most appropriate forum for this purpose was National Assembly and PTI should join National Assembly to participate in the negotiation, he added.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…