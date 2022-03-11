Prime Minister attends J-10C induction ceremony at Kamra; terms induction of modern J-10 C fighter jets as major addition to country’s defense system

Minhas Airbase, Kamra: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the induction ceremony of the J-10C fighter plane into Pakistan Air Force and termed the induction as a major addition to the country’s defence system.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the airbase to attend the induction ceremony of the fighter jet recently bought from China. Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu received the premier on his arrival. Chiefs of all forces were present at the ceremony. PM Khan also received a guard of honour on his arrival.

Speaking at the moment, Prime Minister said that the addition of the fighter planes into the defence system of Pakistan would help address the security imbalance being created in the sub-continent.

Prime Minister also thanked China at the moment that they created the jet in a record eight-month duration.

“The entire nation has the confidence that their armed forces are fully capable to defend the motherland,” Prime Minister said.

“Pakistan’s response in the wake of Balakot attack sent a clear message to the world that the country is capable to defend itself.”

Referring to the record tax collection by the incumbent government, the Prime Minister pledged to use the resources for the alleviation of poverty and defence of the country.

“The money will be used firstly to uplift the poor segments of the society and secondly to further strengthen our defence capabilities,” Imran Khan said.

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in his remarks, said, “it is a historic occasion as it is almost after four decades, the PAF is inducting next-generation combat system equipped with state of art technology and weaponry.”

The Air Chief also expressed his appreciation for the government’s support to equip the PAF with this weapon system.

“We do not wish to engage in any arms race but will continue to enhance our capability to ensure national security and regional stability,” the Air Chief said while referring to the arms race in the region.

